Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Sells 5,183 Shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.11% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOAT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000.

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $67.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.22. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $67.96.

