Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 714 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,250 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Polaris by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 3.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after purchasing an additional 28,529 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 48.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 606,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,247,000 after purchasing an additional 196,956 shares in the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 145.5% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 584,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 346,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Polaris by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 498,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,544,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist upped their price target on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

In related news, insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,258,436.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,950 shares of company stock worth $16,476,810 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PII stock opened at $133.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 405.36 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $137.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Polaris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s payout ratio is 39.87%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

