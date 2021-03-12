Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 57,074 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,074 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 190,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $6,270,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 84,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the third quarter valued at $1,656,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Cowen raised shares of Carrier Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of CARR opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $41.94.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 24.00% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

