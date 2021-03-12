Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 307,158 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 4,954.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 313,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307,158 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Everi were worth $4,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EVRI. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Everi by 132.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,550 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Everi alerts:

EVRI opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 3.08. Everi Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $15.99.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. On average, analysts anticipate that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Everi from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Everi from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.13.

In other news, CEO Michael D. Rumbolz sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $630,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,830.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Todd A. Valli sold 4,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $78,352.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,648.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,084 shares of company stock valued at $1,544,140 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Everi Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.