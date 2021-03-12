Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 30,601 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 97.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,601 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $5,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 3,754 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 105.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 75,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 39,015 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $103.14 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $104.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.91.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

