Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,740 Shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,741 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,051,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $706,091,000 after buying an additional 177,908 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,155,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $440,357,000 after purchasing an additional 417,411 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,804,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,540,000 after purchasing an additional 585,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,756,619 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $261,685,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of V.F. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,468,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $210,868,000 after purchasing an additional 93,722 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Barclays raised their price objective on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on V.F. from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on V.F. from $84.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.65.

NYSE VFC opened at $79.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. V.F. Co. has a 1-year low of $45.07 and a 1-year high of $89.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46. The company has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -611.54, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.13%.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

