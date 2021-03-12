Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $5.17 Million Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter.

BSTZ stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 1 year low of $12.00 and a 1 year high of $41.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

In other BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II news, Director Cynthia Egan acquired 1,561 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $58,256.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,968 shares in the company, valued at $334,685.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

