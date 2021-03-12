Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.84 Million Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lessened its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,730 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 699 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $4,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 197.4% in the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 4,121 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,793,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Kansas City Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KSU opened at $212.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.44 and a 200 day moving average of $195.01. Kansas City Southern has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $223.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kansas City Southern from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

