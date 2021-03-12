Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.33 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $131.78 and its 200 day moving average is $139.38. The firm has a market cap of $44.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 812.50% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.92.

In other news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

