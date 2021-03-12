Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 37.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAYX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Paychex by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,418,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,270,000 after buying an additional 1,224,938 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Paychex by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,715,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $774,972,000 after buying an additional 894,796 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Paychex by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,561,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,561,000 after buying an additional 423,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Paychex by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,843,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,741,000 after buying an additional 398,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Paychex by 293.6% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 410,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,289,000 after buying an additional 306,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Argus lifted their target price on Paychex from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paychex from $81.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $94.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.93. The firm has a market cap of $34.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.90. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $99.95.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.30 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 26.66%. Paychex’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.67%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 82,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $7,406,597.52. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 3,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total value of $337,855.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,124.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,047 shares of company stock valued at $12,298,953. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

