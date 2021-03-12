Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,274 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 77,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,459,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,458,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,552,000 after acquiring an additional 567,500 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,793,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,391,000 after acquiring an additional 182,094 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,086,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,416,000 after acquiring an additional 65,166 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 772,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,592,000 after acquiring an additional 130,506 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT opened at $67.63 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.45. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $67.46 and a one year high of $70.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

