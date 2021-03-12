Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 81 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $3,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equinix by 1,333.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 43 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EQIX shares. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $883.00 to $849.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $856.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $821.89.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 4,947 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.77, for a total value of $3,545,861.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,533,757.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total transaction of $1,408,138.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,722 shares of company stock valued at $18,731,932 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EQIX opened at $622.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $697.33 and a 200 day moving average of $732.08. The company has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 122.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31. Equinix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $477.87 and a 12 month high of $839.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.96). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 21.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $2.87 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.66. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

