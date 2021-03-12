Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 5,414 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,497 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,414 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC now owns 20,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.80 and a 200 day moving average of $59.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $36.42 and a 1-year high of $64.97.

