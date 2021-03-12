stETH Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $93,146.00 (STETH)

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. During the last seven days, stETH has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. One stETH token can currently be purchased for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $254.37 or 0.00457353 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00062891 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00050106 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.33 or 0.00070721 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $306.93 or 0.00551846 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00076552 BTC.

About stETH

stETH’s total supply is 7,653 tokens. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . The official website for stETH is lido.fi

stETH Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars.

