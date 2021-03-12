Sterling Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 313 Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 313 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,000. Amazon.com accounts for about 0.8% of Sterling Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 10,079.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 35,526,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,079,517,000 after buying an additional 35,177,377 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,331,054,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,057,107 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,328,545,000 after buying an additional 576,587 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,392 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $15,351,296,000 after buying an additional 258,869 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 571,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,795,877,000 after purchasing an additional 189,453 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target (up previously from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,150.00 price target (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,924.51.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,395,895.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,062.85 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,626.03 and a 12 month high of $3,552.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.69, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,215.88 and a 200-day moving average of $3,196.66.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

