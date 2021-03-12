Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.06 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will announce sales of $14.06 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.87 million and the highest is $14.25 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.26 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $58.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $57.24 million to $60.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $62.08 million, with estimates ranging from $57.57 million to $66.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 9.70%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Stellus Capital Investment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of SCM stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,285. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.40 and a beta of 1.41. Stellus Capital Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.0833 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.30%.

In related news, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $54,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,597 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.64% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.