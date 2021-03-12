Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$56.50 at Laurentian

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective raised by Laurentian from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a buy rating, Stella-Jones has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.66.

Get Stella-Jones alerts:

SJ traded down C$0.67 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$49.15. 45,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 4.43. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of C$23.34 and a 12-month high of C$50.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$47.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.77. The company has a market cap of C$3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Stella-Jones’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Stella-Jones’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

About Stella-Jones

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Stella-Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stella-Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.