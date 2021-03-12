Stelac Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 64,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

ICLN traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.30. The company had a trading volume of 477,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,044,834. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average of $25.61. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

