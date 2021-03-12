Stelac Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 203,021 Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 203,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,578,000. Global X FinTech ETF makes up 2.5% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $45.32. 2,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 345,671. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $52.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.52.

