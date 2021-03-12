Stelac Advisory Services LLC Has $3.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Stelac Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Stelac Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Krilogy Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,393,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,199,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 63,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,151,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Corp increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period.

DVY stock traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.76. The stock had a trading volume of 23,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,466. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.25. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $113.45.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

