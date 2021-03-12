Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) Sets New 1-Year High at $15.64

Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.64 and last traded at $15.62, with a volume of 10603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.89.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Steelcase from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.37.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The business services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $617.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.77 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,913,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Steelcase by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,984,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,350 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Steelcase during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Steelcase by 520.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,110,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,042,000 after purchasing an additional 931,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steelcase by 809.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 702,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,104,000 after purchasing an additional 625,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.95% of the company’s stock.

About Steelcase (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panels, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools and screens.

