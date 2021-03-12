State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,650 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Liquidity Services were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 360.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 81.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 61.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Liquidity Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Liquidity Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Liquidity Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

LQDT stock opened at $17.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $626.52 million, a PE ratio of -163.09 and a beta of 1.20. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $22.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08. Liquidity Services had a positive return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CMO Nicholas Rozdilsky sold 2,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $43,258.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jorge Celaya sold 2,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $45,000.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,278 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,994.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,381 shares of company stock worth $3,078,032 over the last three months. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.