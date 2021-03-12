State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 15,771 Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 47.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,234 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,771 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.05% of HealthStream worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of HealthStream by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 19,414 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,193,568 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,587,000 after acquiring an additional 168,226 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 36,265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in HealthStream by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in HealthStream by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,058 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeffrey L. Mclaren sold 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $94,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,780 shares in the company, valued at $302,247. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HSTM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HealthStream in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HealthStream in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of HealthStream stock opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $749.56 million, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a P/E/G ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. HealthStream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.63.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.08 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, competency assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services.

