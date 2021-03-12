State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $483,000 Stock Holdings in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Tennant (NYSE:TNC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tennant were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Tennant by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Tennant by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Chris Killingstad sold 9,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $692,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,153,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,804 shares of company stock worth $1,513,415. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNC opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24. Tennant has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $80.56. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Tennant had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 4.12%. The business had revenue of $273.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tennant will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tennant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and outdoor cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

