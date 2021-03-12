State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $415,000 Stock Holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Deluxe by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Deluxe by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Deluxe by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deluxe by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $39.61 on Wednesday. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $18.90 and a twelve month high of $42.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 1.64.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a return on equity of 43.69% and a net margin of 1.56%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

