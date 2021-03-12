State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys Shares of 9,394 Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 177.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 474.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRRK shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $54.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $47.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Scholar Rock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.17.

In other news, insider Gregory John Carven sold 36,774 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $2,184,743.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,186.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael Gilman sold 1,804 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $117,368.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,742,604.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,079 shares of company stock worth $2,509,581 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $57.36 on Wednesday. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $66.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day moving average is $38.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.80 and a beta of 0.35.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 million. Scholar Rock had a negative return on equity of 80.16% and a negative net margin of 365.84%. The company’s revenue was down 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Scholar Rock Holding Co. will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. Its lead antibody product candidate is SRK-015, a novel inhibitor of the activation of myostatin, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy.

