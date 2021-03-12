Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone Sells 3,000 Shares

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$52.29, for a total value of C$156,861.30.

Jeffrey Philip Stone also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 14th, Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 1,500 shares of Stantec stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.71, for a total value of C$62,562.30.

Shares of TSE:STN traded up C$0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting C$52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 150,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,604. Stantec Inc. has a 12-month low of C$31.00 and a 12-month high of C$53.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on STN shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stantec from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Laurentian raised their price target on Stantec from C$42.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Stantec from C$50.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their price target on Stantec from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Stantec from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.90.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management and planning, and project economics.

