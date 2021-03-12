Stanley R. Zax Purchases 50,000 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Director Stanley R. Zax bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,007,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 398,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,832. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KW stock opened at $20.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.98 and a fifty-two week high of $20.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $1.14. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.21%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,534,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,231,000 after buying an additional 109,452 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,563,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 670,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72,398 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 146,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

