Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) Stock Position Cut by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,629 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stamps.com were worth $5,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 5,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stamps.com by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stamps.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Institutional investors own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STMP opened at $182.39 on Wednesday. Stamps.com Inc. has a one year low of $95.67 and a one year high of $325.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $224.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.40.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 21.50%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stamps.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

In other Stamps.com news, CMO Sebastian Buerba sold 2,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total value of $508,053.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,513 shares in the company, valued at $508,053.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth Thomas Mcbride sold 29,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.58, for a total transaction of $5,996,604.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,146,159.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 55,988 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,520. Corporate insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. It operates through Stamps.com and MetaPack segments. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com, Endicia, ShipEngine, ShipStation, ShipWorks, and ShippingEasy brands.

