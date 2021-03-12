SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $2.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.
SSAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.
Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.
About SSAB AB (publ)
SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.
Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet
Receive News & Ratings for SSAB AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSAB AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.