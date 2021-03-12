SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) Receives $2.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.25.

SSAAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Danske lowered SSAB AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SSAB AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SSAB AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of SSAB AB (publ) stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.34. 178 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. SSAB AB has a 1-year low of $0.96 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. SSAB AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.47% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SSAB AB will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

About SSAB AB (publ)

SSAB AB (publ) produces and sells steel products in the United States, Sweden, Finland, Germany, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in five segments: SSAB Special Steels, SSAB Europe, SSAB Americas, Tibnor, and Ruukki Construction. The SSAB Special Steels segment offers quenched and tempered steels, and hot-rolled advanced high-strength steel products.

