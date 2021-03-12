SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Shares Sold by Millrace Asset Group Inc.

Millrace Asset Group Inc. reduced its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 50.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,351 shares during the quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPX by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,617,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,902,000 after acquiring an additional 286,579 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 60.9% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,130,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,437,000 after purchasing an additional 427,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,022,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,735 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 724,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,508,000 after acquiring an additional 513,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 396,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,384,000 after acquiring an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SPX news, insider John William Swann III sold 19,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $1,134,751.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC traded up $0.92 on Friday, hitting $60.42. 8,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 225,142. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.79 and a 200 day moving average of $50.76. SPX Co. has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $456.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.20 million. SPX had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on SPXC. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.67.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets under the Marley and Recold brands; boilers, comfort heating, and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets under the Berko, Qmark, Fahrenheat, Leading Edge, Patterson-Kelley, Weil-McLain, and Williamson-Thermoflo brand names; and cooling towers.

