Sprout Social Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:SPT)

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 1,735 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,849% compared to the average daily volume of 89 put options.

Sprout Social stock traded down $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.69. 12,906 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 661,274. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of -38.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.81. Sprout Social has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 million. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

SPT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $52.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.11.

In other Sprout Social news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $29,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,507.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,313,911.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

