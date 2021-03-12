Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Trading 12.4% Higher

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) shares traded up 12.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $57.01. 1,005,789 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 55% from the average session volume of 650,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $53.74.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total value of $1,079,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc purchased 640 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $50.53 per share, for a total transaction of $32,339.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,089.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,692 shares of company stock worth $10,313,911 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

