Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Position Raised by Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC

Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 201,880 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,466 shares during the period. Splunk accounts for approximately 7.1% of Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $34,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth about $289,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Splunk by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Splunk by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,145 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Splunk by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,500 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,371,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 16,497 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.20, for a total transaction of $2,659,316.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 240,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,827,599.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPLK traded up $5.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $139.22. 39,204 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,367,024. Splunk Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 34.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Splunk from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Splunk from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.11.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

