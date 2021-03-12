Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Trading 7.3% Higher

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s share price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.15 and last traded at $36.94. 7,162,502 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 5,500,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.42.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Bank of America raised Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Vertical Research cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 1.59.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.44) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.25 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 20.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $131,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $112,504,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $19,122,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Spirit Airlines by 374.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 779,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,545,000 after acquiring an additional 614,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Airlines during the fourth quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

