Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.
Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.
About Spero Therapeutics
Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.
