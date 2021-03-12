Spero Therapeutics (SPRO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect Spero Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.79) per share for the quarter.

Spero Therapeutics stock opened at $16.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.50. The stock has a market cap of $455.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.67. Spero Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $5.25 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Spero Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc sold 3,000 shares of Spero Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $65,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Cristina Larkin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $228,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at $256,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $1,391,249. 17.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat MDR gram-negative infections for adults; SPR206, a direct acting IV-administered agent to treat MDR Gram-negative infections in the hospital; and SPR720, an oral antibiotic for the treatment of pulmonary non-tuberculous mycobacterial disease.

