SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after buying an additional 4,464 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 128.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,571,000 after buying an additional 5,773 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYV traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,457. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.23. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.77 and a 1 year high of $86.93.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.