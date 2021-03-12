SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Acquired by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF worth $754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monticello Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 167,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 80,220 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SLY opened at $95.40 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.78 and a 52-week high of $96.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.21.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

