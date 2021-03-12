Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Spartan Delta Corp. (OTCMKTS:DALXF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

OTCMKTS DALXF remained flat at $$3.31 on Friday. 4 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,308. Spartan Delta has a twelve month low of $1.22 and a twelve month high of $3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.44.

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. As of December 31, 2019, it held working interests in 10.7 net oil wells and 25.8 net gas wells in the Valhalla/Rycroft area of Alberta.

