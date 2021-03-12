Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Johnson Rice

Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Johnson Rice currently has $6.75 price target on the energy company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $3.25 to $4.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Southwestern Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $2.40 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Southwestern Energy stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.44. The stock had a trading volume of 97,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,310,385. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.20.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.05 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 127.97% and a positive return on equity of 13.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 255,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 56,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 15,502 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southwestern Energy by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 77,004 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

