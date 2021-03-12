Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Sells $77,770.00 in Stock

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) COO Brian K. Mccabe sold 2,020 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $77,770.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Southside Bancshares stock traded up $0.81 on Friday, hitting $41.66. 823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,267. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $41.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million. Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from Southside Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,824,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,690,000 after purchasing an additional 189,404 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 296,524 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 15,759 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 149,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 23,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 22,771 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

About Southside Bancshares

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

