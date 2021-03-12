South32 Limited (LON:S32) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

South32 Limited (LON:S32) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from South32’s previous dividend of $0.01. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

South32 stock opened at GBX 153.50 ($2.01) on Wednesday. South32 has a 12-month low of GBX 80.04 ($1.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.54 ($2.11). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 150.94 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 133.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.33 billion and a PE ratio of -66.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.73.

Get South32 alerts:

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.