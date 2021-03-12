South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Jersey Industries, Inc., an energy services holding company based in Folsom, NJ, delivers energy solutions to its customers through three primary subsidiaries. South Jersey Gas delivers safe, reliable, affordable natural gas and promotes energy efficiency to customers in southern New Jersey. SJI’s non-utility businesses within South Jersey Energy Solutions promote efficiency, clean technology and renewable energy by providing customized wholesale commodity marketing and fuel management services; acquiring and marketing natural gas and electricity for retail customers; and developing, owning and operating on-site energy production facilities. SJI Midstream is also an SJI subsidiary and houses the company’s interest in the PennEast Pipeline Project. “

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SJI. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South Jersey Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of SJI opened at $27.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.06. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 8.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in South Jersey Industries by 135.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in South Jersey Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Jersey Industries (SJI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.