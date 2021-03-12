Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.85. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

