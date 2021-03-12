Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.59. 88,222 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 761,288. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.85. Sotera Health has a 12 month low of $24.05 and a 12 month high of $29.00.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.