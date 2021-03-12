Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,288. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.85.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sotera Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Sotera Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

