Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sosei Group (OTCMKTS:SOLTF) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SOLTF. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Sosei Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOLTF opened at $16.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.62. Sosei Group has a 52-week low of $11.16 and a 52-week high of $17.36.

Sosei Group Corporation discovers, develops, and commercializes biopharmaceutical products worldwide. Its marketed products include Ultibro/Breezhaler and Seebri/Breezhaler for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease; and ORAVI, an oropharyngeal candidiasis. The company's product pipeline consists of AZD4635, an adenosine A2a antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; HTL0016878, a muscarinic M4 agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; and dual muscarinic M1/M4 agonist, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

