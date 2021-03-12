SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) Short Interest Update

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 9,620,000 shares, a growth of 191.5% from the February 11th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of SOS traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,447,332. SOS has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.65.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SOS stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.49% of SOS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SOS Limited, a technology company, provides marketing data, technology, and solutions for emergency rescue services to corporate and individual members. It operates SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service platform that offers basic cloud products, such as medical rescue, car rescue, financial rescue, and mutual assistance rescue cards; cooperative cloud products, including information rescue center, intelligent big data, and intelligent software and hardware; and information cloud products, such as News Today and E-Commerce Today.

