Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) will post $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sonic Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. Sonic Automotive reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 122.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $5.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonic Automotive.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Sonic Automotive had a positive return on equity of 18.36% and a negative net margin of 0.64%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAH. Bank of America upgraded Sonic Automotive from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Sonic Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,682,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,037,000 after purchasing an additional 72,042 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,191,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,946,000 after purchasing an additional 358,269 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 740,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,561,000 after purchasing an additional 139,949 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 248.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 407,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,062 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sonic Automotive by 48.3% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 382,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,360,000 after purchasing an additional 124,626 shares during the period. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAH stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.05. 438,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,128. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.36 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

