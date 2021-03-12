Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Shares Up 11.3%

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)’s share price was up 11.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.03 and last traded at $10.60. Approximately 963,935 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,268,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.52.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Solid Biosciences from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.50 target price on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Solid Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 1.10.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 10,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total value of $65,777.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders sold 21,088 shares of company stock valued at $129,480 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Solid Biosciences by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 6,661 shares in the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, a gene transfer candidate, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to derive functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

